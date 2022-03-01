Manitoba doctors launch website to help navigate COVID risks amid eased restrictions

A group representing physicians in Manitoba has launched a new website reminding people just because pandemic requirements are being lifted, the COVID-19 risk still exists.

The launch coincides with the Manitoba government’s lifting of proof of vaccination requirements for most businesses Tuesday, along with the easing of mask requirements on Mach 15.

Doctor Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, urged Manitobans to keep following public health advice at a virtual news conference launching the new website dedicated to educating people on COVID-19 risks.

The website - NewCOVIDNormal.ca - goes over what physicians recommend Manitobans do as they transition to a time when requirements become advice.

“Living with COVID means paying attention to the current level of transmission and considering the risk to yourself and those around you,” Dr. Thompson said. “And that’s our new normal, at least for now.”

Doctors Manitoba also estimates half of Manitobans have an elevated risk for severe COVID disease. Those factors include age, underlying health issues, compromised immune systems, obesity, disabilities, history of smoking and pregnancy. Manitobans who are Indigenous, black or people of colour may also have an increased risk.

"There are over 20 risk factors that can make people more vulnerable to COVID-19," Dr. Thompson said. "As we find ourselves in this critical transitional stage of the pandemic, let's work together to protect those around us who could be at increased risk."

Doctors Manitoba recommends the following: