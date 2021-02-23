A Manitoba driver is dead after crashing into a tree near St. Lazare on Monday.

RCMP said a vehicle was heading south into town along Highway 41 when it went off the road and crashed into a tree around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The driver, a 58-year-old man from St. Lazare, was taken to the local hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There were no other people in the vehicle.

Mounties said the investigation has determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, along with the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team are investigating the crash.