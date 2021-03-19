Manitoba's early learning and child-care facilities that have taken a hit by the COVID-19 pandemic can expect a financial boost.

On Friday, Jim Carr, special representative for the prairies, on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, along with Manitoba's Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced nearly $4.4 million would be going towards a new grant.

The COVID-19 Response Block Grant will be used to support 230 regulated, non-profit early learning and child-care facilities impacted by COVID-19, the province said in a news release. The money is coming from the 2020–21 Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

This agreement provides more than $15 million for early learning and child-care investments in Manitoba.

Squires said the province will determine how much each facility gets through the grants based on their individual needs.

"My department will be working one-on-one with all centres that we have identified as having challenges that they have been unable to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Squires.

"We are really wanting to stabilize them so that they can really hit the ground run in the post-pandemic era."

Squires added many places have seen enrollment reductions because of the pandemic and this money will help offset the deficits.

In a statement, Danielle Adams, the NDP Critic for Childcare, said the provincial government is the biggest threat to childcare in Manitoba, saying the government introduced legislation that would make childcare more expensive during the pandemic.

“Rather than help parents in a pandemic, this government has just made life less affordable,” Adams said. “Families need a long term plan for childcare that makes affordable, accessible childcare a priority."