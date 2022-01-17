Manitoba eclipses 600 hospitalizations due to COVID, 20 new deaths

The hospitalization count continues to climb in Manitoba as there are now more than 600 people requiring care due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the province said there are 601 people in hospital, with 569 people still infectious. There are also 47 patients in the ICU, 45 with active COVID-19.

As of Monday:

Winnipeg has 393 COVID-19 hospital cases, 379 are active cases, and 28 people in ICU;

The Prairie Mountain Health Region has 65 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 active cases and five ICU cases;

The Southern Health Region has 57 COVID-19 hospital cases, with 51 being active and eight people in ICU;

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 46 people in hospital with COVID-19, 44 with active COVID and five ICU cases; and

The Northern Health Region has 40 COVID-19 hospital cases, 37 are active and one person in ICU.

Officials said over the past week there have been 335 new hospitalizations and 37 ICU admissions.

The province also recorded 20 new deaths from over the weekend, including two deaths reported on Saturday, 12 deaths reported on Sunday, and six deaths reported on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 1,463.

The deaths reported in Winnipeg include:

A woman in her 40s;

Three men in their 50s;

A man and woman in their 60s;

A man in his 70s.

A man and two women in their 90s

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at West Park Manor personal care home;

A woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Vital;

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Prairie View Lodge personal care home in Crystal City;

A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre, TCU C2;

A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface; and

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home.

The other deaths include a woman in her 60s from Southern Health-Santé Sud, and three people from Prairie Mountain Health, a man in his 100s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s.

Manitoba also added 717 new cases of COVID, bringing the active total to 39,961.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 34.5 per cent province-wide.

Officials say 85 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 78.2 per cent have two doses and 35.2 per cent have had three shots.

They also noted that 64,910 first doses have been given to kids between the ages of five and 11, which is 52.7 per cent of the age group.