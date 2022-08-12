Manitoba ethnocultural programs get nearly $280K from province

The Manitoba government says it has given almost $280,000 in grant funding this year to support ethnocultural programming across the province.

The Ethnocultural Community Support Program (ECSP) gives money to non-profit ethnocultural organizations that provide programming such as anti-racism, interfaith, multicultural and youth activities.

The Province said the program gave grants to 22 organizations this year, totalling $279,866.00. Some of the individual grants include $19,500 to the Canadian Polish Congress for celebrations commemorating the anniversary of Constitution Day, $23,801 to the Jubaland Community Association of Manitoba for the Your Footstep Program, and $18,500 to the Okin International Club of Canada for an accredited Yoruba language program offered through Winnipeg School Division.

The ECSP focuses on projects that preserve, enhance, promote and share Manitoba’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. More information can be found here.