Manitoba expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more communities

The Manitoba government has expanded its community-based eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province, Manitobans who live in Brandon Downtown, as well as Downtown West and Point Douglas North in Winnipeg can now get vaccinated.

This expansion also applies to individuals who work in certain jobs and settings.

This includes those who work at Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, as child-care providers, at food-processing facilities, at grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, as public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers, as well as anywhere that serves food.

These individuals will become eligible and can make their appointments as of noon on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.