Manitoba expands eligibility for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has expanded the number of people who can now receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

According to the province’s latest bulletin on Friday, the vaccine has now been approved for people aged 30-39 with priority health conditions. Health conditions that will allow people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine include chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease and type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

A full list of eligible conditions from the Manitoba government can be found below.

AstraZeneca is currently available for all Manitobans 40 and older regardless of health condition. It is currently administered in pharmacies and other medical offices.

Manitoba also expanded supersite booking to people 18 and over who are pregnant, work in any health-care setting (including outpatient care), are a Community Living Disability Services client, or work in a vaccine warehouse. They will be able to book their appointments starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The remaining eligibility for members of the general public to book a vaccine appointment, outside of an area deemed a priority community, remains 50 and older for individuals, and 30 and older for First Nations.

As of April 29, 474,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Manitoba.

Vaccine appointments for a supersite can be booked by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.

AstraZeneca eligibility for Manitobans 30 and older (source: Manitoba government).