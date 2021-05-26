Manitoba expands second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

The Manitoba government has expanded eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Johanu Botha, co-lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, those who received their first dose March 29 or earlier can book their appointments.

Currently, second-dose eligibility is open to those with certain priority health conditions and Indigenous Manitobans 12 years of age and older.

To book a second-dose appointment, people must have received the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date or the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment date.

For the second dose, they must receive the same vaccine that they received for the first dose.

MODERNA SHIPMENTS

Botha said the province is still waiting for a Moderna shipment confirmation for June. He said this quite likely will result in a low-supply scenario for Moderna for June and July.

Botha noted the province has not yet changed its projection for when the COVID-19 vaccine campaign will end. However, the Moderna delays could change projections.

Manitoba said under a high-supply scenario, it expects that Manitobans will get their first dose by June 7 and the second dose by July 29. Under a low-supply scenario, it expects Manitobans will get their first dose by June 9 and the second dose by July 31.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.