Manitoba expects to administer all second COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of July

The Manitoba government announced on Wednesday that it expects residents to have their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.

Under the province’s low-supply scenario, it expects second doses to be administered by July 31, and under the high-supply scenario by July 29.

Second dose appointments will open to Manitobans with certain health conditions on May 21. A full list of these conditions can be found below.

Second dose appointments can start booking May 21st.

This is the Manitobans with priority health conditions.

