The Manitoba government is extending supports and services to all youth who are aging out of the Child and Family Services (CFS) system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday, saying that the province will extend supports to all people in care who turn 18 between March 23 and Sept. 23, 2021. This includes extending foster care placements and making sure that those who decide to move out of foster care will continue to receive financial support.

“Although our province continues to recover from the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government recognizes that many Manitobans still need help and protection,” Squires said in the news release.

“This extension will ensure that young people aging out of CFS care have ongoing financial support and other assistance to promote a successful transition to independence.”

The province noted that many youth leaving care choose to transition to an Agreement with a Young Adult. This agreement, which is voluntary and available to people up to the age of 21, means youth will receive continued care and maintenance funding as they transition to independence.

The government said those who currently have these agreements in place will continue to receive this assistance over the same period, no matter their age.

Squires noted the government will work with child welfare officials and agencies to make sure funding and supports are in place to make these changes possible. She said these extensions will help set CFS-involved youth on a path to success.

The province added that it has put other changes in place to help children in care and the child welfare system amid the pandemic, including: