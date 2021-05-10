Manitoba extends business and restaurant support amid COVID-19 closures

Manitoba's premier announced an extension to the Bridge Grant for businesses impacted by the new round of strict public health measures and closures.

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister said the province would be making a fourth round of up to $5,000 available for eligible small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profits, and charities.

He said eligible businesses that have received bridge grant payments will automatically receive a payment of up to $5,000 as early as May 14 and will be notified by email.

This comes after the province put new public health measures in place as of Sunday that forced the closure of many nonessential businesses and in-person dining in restaurants.

Pallister said the announcement of the new orders made late Friday evening was done out of a sense of urgency with not a lot of advance notice.

"I'm not going to apologize. I am going to say we had to act, we choose to act," Pallister said on Monday. "We believe we did the right thing, but we also recognize that there was an impact on the operations of particularly the restaurant industry."

The premier said because of this, the province is adding a $2,000 top-up for restaurants, which will be in addition to the $5,000 bridge grant payment. The province said this is to help cover the cost of food waste, employee wages, maintenance, or insurance.

"That additional $2,000 is our way of saying thank you to our restaurants for the important services they offer and want to offer," he said. "We want to get back to your restaurants as soon as we can too."

Pallister said the province has also budgeted another $2 million to add to the dine-in restaurant relief program to help restaurants move businesses to a delivery model. The program provides a rebate to restaurants to offset the costs of delivery services.

This is a developing story. More to come.