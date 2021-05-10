Manitoba extends business support amid COVID-19 closures

Manitoba's premier announced an extension to the Bridge Grant for businesses impacted by the new round of strict public health measures and closures.

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister said the province would be making a fourth round of up to $5,000 available for eligible small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profits, and charities.

This comes after the province put new public health measures in place as of Sunday that forced the closure of many nonessential businesses and in-person dining in restaurants.

The province said eligible businesses that have received bridge grant payments will automatically receive a payment of up to $5,000 as early as May 14. They will be notified by email, the province said.

Along with this, the province announced a $2,000 top-up for restaurants, which will be in addition to the bridge grant payment. The province said this is to help cover the cost of food waste, employee wages, maintenance, or insurance.

This is a developing story. More to come.