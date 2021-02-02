The Manitoba government has once again extended the state of emergency in the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency extension, released Tuesday afternoon, went into effect at 4 p.m., and will be in place for 30 days.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the state of emergency is the longest period Manitoba has been in a state of emergency. The extension marks the 12th consecutive month the state of emergency order has been extended since the pandemic began.

The Manitoba government first issued a state of emergency on March 20, 2020.

Since the pandemic started, Manitoba has reported 29,733 cases of COVID-19 and 832 deaths.