As the province moves forward with the next phase of reopening, Manitoba's premier said the bridge grant program for small and medium-sized businesses is being extended into the spring.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister said the provincial government will be making its third round of payments under the bridge grant program.

The province said this provides up to $67 million in support to eligible small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profits, and charities.

The businesses that were eligible for the first and second rounds of the program will automatically receive a third payment up to $5,000 beginning as early as March 5. The province said the businesses will be notified by email.

Those new to the program will be eligible for a one-time payment to a maximum of $15,000.

The deadline for grant applications is March 31.

Pallister said the grant is being extended to help support the businesses that cannot completely open and operate in this next phase of reopening.

The program was first created in November 2020, and was extended in December 2020. Pallister said more than 14,000 Manitoba businesses, not-for-profits, and charities have received money through the program.

Those looking to apply can find more details, including the full criteria to apply, on the province's website.