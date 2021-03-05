The Manitoba government announced on Friday that it is extending some tax payment deadlines in order to help support businesses facing economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province said that small and medium-sized businesses with retail sales tax (RST) remittances of no more than $10,000 per month are now eligible for an interest and penalty-free payment deferral to June 30, 2021.

The government noted that this deferral is for the return periods from January to May 2021, and that businesses are eligible for an interest and penalty-free payment for the March quarterly RST return. This deferral is also until June 30, 2021.

The Manitoba government also announced that small and medium-sized businesses with remittances of no more than $10,000 a month are eligible for an interest and penalty-free payment deferral until June 30, 2021 for Health and Post-Secondary Education Tax Levy returns. The deferral is for the January to May 2021 returns periods.

The province noted that these RST and tax levy deferrals are optional, and are only for tax payments. Businesses still need to file returns by the due dates.

Manitoba has also extended the interest and penalty-free repayment option, which was set to expire on March 31, until June 30.

The province said these deferrals are meant to recognize the challenges faced by businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that some businesses may need to access those extra funds.