Manitoba fall harvest 32 per cent complete: Crop report

Manitoba farmers have completed 32 per cent of this year's harvest, according to the province's weekly crop report.

The report from Manitoba Agriculture says there has been a rapid rise in harvesting progress over the past seven days. This puts harvest completion about ten harvesting days behind the 5-year average of 65 per cent at this time.

The fall rye and winter wheat harvests are 100 per cent complete. Reported yields of fall rye were between 45 and 110 bushels per acre. Higher levels of ergot fungus have been reported in fall rye, but the grain quality has been good.

The spring wheat harvest is ongoing in all regions, and wrapping up in the central region. Good harvesting weather has helped farmers get to 57 per cent completion, and grain quality remains high.

The canola harvest is now underway, sitting at just 11 per cent complete. Canola yields are being reported between 45 and 55 bushels per acre in areas not affected by extreme spring flooding and severe summer rains. In the areas that were affected, canola yields are only around 10 bushels per acre.

As far as livestock goes, cattle producers are still putting up feed, and yields are above average. Pasture growth has slowed in most areas, but cattle feed supplies are adequate.

It was a dry and warm week weather-wise, which allowed for a faster harvest. Next week's forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and rain, which may affect harvest progress.

You can find the full weekly crop report on the Manitoba Agriculture website.