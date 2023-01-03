Manitoba family reunited with cat who was missing for over a year
A Manitoba family ended 2022 with a happy reunion after finding their cat who was missing for over a year following a house fire.
According to a Facebook post from the Gimli Humane Society on Saturday, the family never gave up hope of finding their cat, Barney.
After Barney went missing, the family reached out to nearby shelters, including the Gimli Humane Society. As Barney is a “very friendly boy,” his family believed someone had possibly taken him in.
Last month, a man got into contact with the Gimli Humane Society, saying that a cat had been hanging out in his yard for quite some time. The man said he was feeding his furry friend and gradually gaining its trust. However, when the weather got really cold, the cat jumped into the man’s jacket in an attempt to ask for help.
The man was able to then bring the cat inside until arrangements were made with the Gimli Humane Society.
Using the cat’s tattoo, the animal shelter was able to identify Barney’s owner. The Humane Society noted it was “overjoyed” to discover this cat was Barney, who had been missing for quite some time.
Barney has now been returned home, and the Gimli Humane Society couldn’t be happier.
