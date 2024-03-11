Manitoba farmers expect to plant more of these crops this growing season
Spring is on the horizon, and new data from Statistic’s Canada shows Manitoba farmers expect to plant more acres of canola and corn for grain than they did in 2023.
For the second year in a row, producers in the province reported an increase in expected area of corn for grain, rising 5.8 per cent in 2024 to 585,800 acres. This planting trend follows the expected 1.6 per cent increase nationally.
When it comes to canola, Manitoba is bucking the national trend. Farmers expect seeded area of canola to rise 2.4 per cent to 3.2 million acres, whereas nationally it is expected to decrease 3.1 per cent.
Meantime, the survey anticipates Manitoba farmers planting slightly less wheat, barley, and soybeans, with the producers expected to plant 7.2 per cent fewer acres of the latter.
Statistics Canada surveyed about 9,600 farmers about their seeding intentions between mid-December 2023, and the end of January 2024.
The full survey is available online.
