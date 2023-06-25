Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade returns after 3-year pause

From traditional dancers, to street food, and even beauty queens, the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival Parade made a spectacular return to Winnipeg after a pandemic pause.

The festival celebrates Manitoba's vibrant Filipino community and the diversity of The Philippines.

"We have over a 100 different dialects in The Philippines," said festival chair Lev Navarro. "You drive two hours to the north, and they speak a different dialect. Two hours to the south, they speak a different dialect. So when getting together like this, it gives us the sense of togetherness."

The festival started in 2012 as a one-off event, but kept returning year after year as it grew in popularity. It's now evolved into an annual two-day celebration at the Maples Multiplex grounds.

Thousands of attendees took in the family-friendly activities, including parade floats, cultural tents, artisans, and even a beauty pageant.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that the parade component has been able to return, making the celebration even sweeter.

"People are hungry to get back out and join with one another and celebrate our cultures," said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. "Today we're celebrating Filipino culture and it's just a great event."

According to the 2021 census, there are more than 90,000 people in Manitoba with Filipino ethnic or cultural origin.

Navarro says one reason for continued growth could be attributed Manitoba Immigration's Provincial Nominee Program, which provides various immigration streams.

"There are a lot of professionals now - nurses, IT (professionals) - and for everybody it's easier for them to come," Navarro said. "Plus of course the international students. They can come within like 20 days of application, they can get here."

Organizers estimate up to 7,000 people attended the celebration Saturday, and more were expected on Sunday.