Manitoba film community mourns death of Dave Barber

The Manitoba film community is mourning the death of Dave Barber, a crucial figure in the development of independent cinema in Winnipeg and an ally to generations of Winnipeg filmmakers.

Barber was part of the Winnipeg film group "Cinematheque" for almost four decades.

Cinemateque’s Interim Executive Director David Knipe confirmed Barber passed away Monday night peacefully and surrounded by family.

Along with his work in Winnipeg's film community, Barber played a large role in the Gimli Film Festival. He worked as a senior film programmer for the festival for six years.

He received multiple awards for his efforts including the Winnipeg Arts Council's first ever 'Making a Difference' award in 2007. The award highlights art professionals who contribute to the growth and development of the arts in Winnipeg.

In a post shared on Twitter, Cinematheque said it will be holding an unofficial private gathering at The Garden on Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. for those impacted by Barber's death.

"We will have a mic on hand, so those that wish may pay tribute to this incredible, indelible human," the post says.

Cinematheque said The Garden has a capacity limit of 200 people, and masks must be worn unless seated at a table.