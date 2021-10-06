Manitoba finalizes process for medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has officially finalized how Manitobans can apply for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, made the announcement on Wednesday saying the first step people need to take is talking to their health-care provider.

She said there are three situations where an exemption might be considered and this is why it's important to talk to your doctor or a specialist.

The situations include having a severe reaction to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, receiving treatment that prevents immune response such as certain cancer treatments or treatment after a transplant, or if there was a severe allergy to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If the health-care provider determines you meet the criteria, you'll then be referred to a specialist for further assessment of this condition," said Reimer. "If the specialist agrees, they will submit the exemption to Manitoba Health and Seniors Care."

Reimer said the government will only accept recommendations from licensed specialists.

Once the government receives the information, it will be entered into the database and it will indicate if the exemption is temporary or permanent.

"This means that exempt people will then be able to request a digital or physical Manitoba immunization card, about seven to 14 businesses days after the request is submitted."

Reimer said the card they receive will be the exact same as those for people who are fully vaccinated.

These people who are exempt can go to events and venues just the same as vaccinated people, but Reimer said they should talk to their doctors first before making these decisions, “About whether these situations are safe for you, given your medical condition or related treatments."

Reimer noted that there will likely be a small number of exemptions that will be approved in Manitoba.