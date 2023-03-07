Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency following recent deaths

A state of emergency has been declared in a small Manitoba First Nation.

"Recently, there have been deaths in our community, (including) one homicide," said Chief Shirley Ducharme of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Tuesday.

She said there have been three deaths in the past two weeks and there has been increased violence in the community.

"With the escalation of violence that has been happening in our community, we know the causes are the addictions and mental health issues and the trauma we are facing in our community."

Ducharme said the First Nation lacks the resources to deal with these issues and as part of the emergency announcement, Ducharme is calling on the provincial and federal government for support to address the issue.

"Right now we don't have any treatment centres in our community, like addictions or wellness centres for our people to begin the healing journey. It's mainly outside sources that we have to reach out to and some of our people have to wait six months to a year before there is an opening for them to attend a treatment centre."

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) has offered support in the form of its mobile crisis response team.

"This is not a time for words. This is a time for action," said MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee in a news release.

Settee said the response team will work directly with families that have experienced trauma.

"We are also going to assist our member First Nation with their call for more housing by advocating on their behalf federally and asking the Province to limit the hours of their ferry to control the flow of alcohol into their community."

As part of the state of emergency, the First Nation has also called on the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) to create and implement an action plan that focuses on immediate, medium- and long-term needs.

"AMC stands with Chief Shirley Ducharme and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation as they declare a state of emergency over the numerous deaths in their First Nation within a short period of time," said AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick in a news release.

In the long-term, Ducharme said she would like to see a wellness centre built in the community so people can heal from the trauma they are facing.

"Yes, there are some immediate resources that can be implemented, like counselling and resource people being deployed into our community," she said. "It's going to take a long time, the healing process that will occur."

The proper housing is also something Ducharme said would help improve the quality of life in the community, as there are currently some homes that have 15 people living there.

"People don't have that luxury of comfort in the home," said Ducharme.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province about any potential plans to help the community.