Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency over violence, illegal activity

A northern Manitoba First Nation has declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the violence and illegal activity that is impacting the community.

In a news bulletin, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) said a number of measures are going into place as bootlegging, illegal drug activity, and alcohol and drug use are causing an increase in violent incidents in the community.

The following measures were put in place as of 6 p.m. on Thursday:

Anyone who is bootlegging, transporting or selling illegal drugs will be evicted from NCN lands;

Anyone who tries to bring in alcohol or cannabis beyond the amounts outlined in the Community Protection Law regulations will be fined, and all the alcohol and cannabis will be seized;

Bear mace, machetes, knives or guns can’t be brought into NCN unless approved by chief and council or an authorized designate;

Anyone who tries to hurt someone using bear mace, machetes, guns or other weapons may be immediately evicted from NCN lands;

Children under the age of 18 must follow a curfew of 10 pm. to 7 a.m.

No one can operate an ATV or boat on or adjacent to NCN lands from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.;

All access roads, trails, rivers and waterways that lead to NCN lands will be patrolled. Vehicles and other personal property will be searched;

Anyone released from jail will require a special pass to be allowed into NCN lands;

Anyone who violates the order in council will be offered the opportunity to enter into an agreement to pursue a plan to achieve Mithopematisiwin (a good life). If they refuse, they will be evicted from the community; and

Failure to comply with the order in council will lead to fines or other penalties.

If the violence in the community doesn’t stop, more measures may be added.

The First Nation notes that all residents and visitors need to work together to stop the violence, including the lateral violence that is taking place on social media.

“We all have a collective responsibility to make our community a safe place to live, work and raise our children,” the bulletin said.

More information on these measures can be found online.