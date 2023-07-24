Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
Minegoziibe Anishinabe is to break ground this week where potential graves of children forced to attend residential school may be.
Spiritual advisers were to lead a pipe ceremony while a sacred fire was to be lit.
The sacred fire is expected to burn for the entirety of the excavation of an area under the church where 14 anomalies were detected using ground-penetrating radar last year.
Chief Derek Nepinak says he believes his community is one of the first in Canada to begin excavating after detecting potential unmarked graves at former residential school sites.
More than a dozen other First Nations have begun ground searches since 2021.
Nepinak says survivors expressed interest in digging up the area.
He hopes whatever the outcome may be, the search will provide his nation the opportunity to heal.
(The Canadian Press)
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.