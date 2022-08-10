Manitoba first province to sign on to federal funding for crisis hotlines

A spike in calls to crisis hotlines from survivors of gender-based violence is being met with a boost in funding from the federal government.

Ottawa is dolling out cash to provinces and territories to help organizations answer phones and connect callers with help.

It comes amid a spike in the number of people seeking support during the pandemic and growing financial pressures on families due to the rising cost of living.

“We increased the number of volunteers that we have and we’ve been increasing some staff but there are times when people are trying to get through and they have difficulty doing so and that’s a very real concern for us,” said Ayn Wilcox, executive director of Klinic Community Health.

Last year more than 38,000 crisis line calls were answered by Klinic and between 2020 and 2022 there was a 231 per cent increase in calls to its Sexual Assault Crisis Program.

The federal government is giving $30 million it set aside in the 2021 budget to crisis hotlines across Canada, and Manitoba — the first and only province so far to sign on to the bilateral funding agreement — is getting $1 million over four years.

It’s money Rochelle Squires, the province’s Families Minister, said has already been earmarked for Klinic’s crisis line.

“It’s really important for us to ensure the stability and sustainability of that crisis hotline or those crisis hotlines that they run and this funding will ensure that sustainability,” Squires said.

Details on exactly how the money will be used are still being worked out but Klinic said it’ll likely go towards training and technology.

Marci Ien, the federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, made the announcement after meeting with survivors of gender-based violence at Ka Ni Kanichihk’s Velma’s House, a safe space for women and gender-diverse people, which will soon be open 24 hours a day.

“We know that crisis hotlines are a lifeline for women fleeing domestic violence,” Ien said. “I’ve heard it myself. Timely connection to support and services can and often is the difference between life and death.”

Lorie English, the head of the West Central Women’s Resource Centre, applauds the investment but English said a phone call is often only the first step.

English said that’s why advocates approached the federal minister after the announcement to say more money is needed for agencies and shelters offering other supports to survivors.

“And so, what we need to see now is a matched commitment to this one in creating more beds, in creating more safe spaces for folks who are experiencing gender-based violence, particularly in the City of Winnipeg,” English said. “We often find our shelter beds are full.”

If beds are full, survivors may be turned away, sent to communities outside Winnipeg or provided with a hotel room.

Ien agrees more support is needed and Wilcox acknowledged the important role other agencies play.

“Not one of us can do this work alone,” she said. “We have to work in partnership and try to provide all of the supports that folks need when they need it.”

While Manitoba was the first to sign, Ien said agreements with other provinces are being worked out.

Members of the Family Violence Consortium of Manitoba said they’ve asked for an additional meeting with the federal minister. English said the minister was receptive and she’s hopeful a meeting will be set up shortly.