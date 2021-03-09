The federal government is giving Manitoba $47 million to help with the increased number of people looking to re-enter the workforce, particularly people disadvantaged due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough and Manitoba’s Minister of Economic Development and Jobs Ralph Eichler made the announcement in a news release, saying the federal government has provided an additional $1.5 billion to train Canadians through workforce development agreements (WDA) with provinces and territories.

“Manitoba welcomes the new federal investment and is working in partnership across departments and with organizations to ensure that the funding reaches those hardest hit by the pandemic and boosts Manitoba’s economic recovery efforts,” Eichler said in the news release.

For Manitoba, the $47 million will build on programs already in place, ensure quick access to training and allow the province to:

Support Manitoba Education’s response to the pandemic by supporting training for basic classroom skills for educational assistants and those on limited teaching permits;

Give funding to service providers to remotely support people with disabilities through enhancements to training, technology, innovation and marketing; and

Support the long-term sustainability of Manitoba’s businesses recovering from the pandemic.

The federal government is also broadening the scope of eligible costs for provinces and territories under labour market development agreements (LMDAs) and WDAs to include things such as costs related to online training, accommodating physical distancing and mental health supports.

“Together, with the government of Manitoba, we are ensuring workers in the province have access to the training they need to get good jobs as our country recovers from the impacts of COVID-19,” Qualtrough said.

“Now more than ever, we need to strengthen workers’ futures and help them succeed as our economy recovers and evolves.”

This funding announcement is in addition to the $3.4 billion the Government of Canada is already providing to support Canadian workers through Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDA) and WDAs in 2020/21. Every year, 29,000 Manitoba workers receive employment benefits and support under the labour market transfers.