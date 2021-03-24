The Manitoba government is providing more than $500,000 to the United Way Winnipeg in support of 211 Manitoba, a free, 24-hour service that connects Manitobans to government, health and social services.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the province is giving $510,000 to support the operation of 211 Manitoba for one year.

“As we have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we mobilize quickly and work together, and 211 is another tool to help us co-ordinate our efforts to protect Manitobans,” Squires said in a news release.

With 211 Manitoba, residents can dial 211 to connect to a community navigator who will help them find nearby community or social resources. This service is available from anywhere in Manitoba, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

The 211 service also has website that allows Manitobans to search for programs and services in their community.

According to the province, the $510,000 will help the United Way provide the online help, as well as the 24-7 phone service in more than 150 languages. The funding will also help with outreach to service providers, increase marketing to garner awareness for the service, and enable the United Way to create chat and text-based supports.

Connie Walker, president and CEO of the United Way Winnipeg, said she is pleased to have the province’s support in helping to ensure full-service 211 is available for all residents.

“We know 211 is a valuable resource for Manitoba families, especially so during the pandemic,” she said in the news release.

“More than 6,500 Manitobans from across the province have been able to access the right help at the right time since the launch of 211 phone service in October.”

Squires added that 211 Manitoba is also a useful tool for front-line workers who are looking for additional supports and resources for clients. She said it takes the pressure off the system by directing people in non-urgent situations to appropriate resources, and reduces the call burden to 911, 311 and Health Links – Info Santé.