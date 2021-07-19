Manitoba government creating five-year plan for mental health and recovery

The Manitoba government is starting work to create a five-year action plan to ensure a strong system is in place for mental health and substance supports.

Announced in a news conference Monday morning, Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon said the plan will build on themes identified in the VIRGO and other recent reports looking to improve Manitoba's mental health and addictions services.

"We are going to use the information and recommendations of these reports," said Gordon. "This action plan will inform priority areas and make it easier for Manitoba to find and access the right care at the right time and the right place."

The five-year plan will focus on five key areas identified from the reports:

evidence-based, quality, data-driven services;

service access and co-ordination;

substance use and recovery;

population health and wellness; and

service governance and accountability.

"The five-year action plan will help shape the strategic priorities of my department and set the direction for years to come," said Gordon.

"The government role will be to provide overall direction to improve access to and the co-ordination of the system, and support the work of the service delivery organizations and community-based agencies that provide direct patient care."

The province is looking to hire a consultant to lead consultation sessions with internal and external stakeholders, including service delivery organizations, community agencies and other departments. The minister said this will be done by the end of summer.

This fall, a public engagement campaign will also be held where Manitobans will get several opportunities to give their input.

The minister noted the completed five-year action plan will be released publicly before the end of the year.