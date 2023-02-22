Manitoba government increases funding for seniors' health and social programs
The Manitoba government is increasing funding for some programs that provide health and social support for seniors.
The province is adding $12.6 million a year to a program that helps people co-ordinate and manage their home-care services.
Another $1.3 million will go to expand Manitoba palliative care, starting in the Southern health region.
Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will get $450,000 to expand a service that renovates the homes of low-income seniors so that they can continue living in their residence
Other money will go to a program that helps reduce social isolation for LBGTQ seniors.
Scott Johnston, the minister for seniors and long-term care, says there will be more funding announced in the coming weeks as part of a broad seniors strategy that followed public consultations in recent months.
"The strategy encourages seniors to live healthy and productive lives in our community, making Manitoba an ideal place to age," Johnston said Wednesday.
"We intend to improve the experience for every older Manitoban and those who care for them."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.
-
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: policeA central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGOAs more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
-
22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base hosts mental health expo for military personnel22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held a mental health expo Wednesday afternoon for crew members who are always busy keeping their eyes on the skies.
-
'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever homeRoxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Former NDP cabinet minister calling it quitsA former high-profile B.C. cabinet minister is leaving politics – announcing her departure in the legislature Wednesday – while also calling it too partisan and dysfunctional.
-
Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullyingSeveral events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.
-
Edmonton couple part of kidney donation chain helping change livesAn Edmonton woman and her boyfriend have paired up to start a chain reaction of kidney donations.
-
Youth creates a film to share a message about bullying16-year-old Jayden Gould is a student at Kirkland Lake District Composite School and produced a film about the impact cyber bullying has on young people for a school project. It's called 'Inferior.'
-
New nursing programs coming to New BrunswickNew Brunswick is hoping to bring in two new nursing programs. The provincial government has granted conditional approval to Beal University in Bangor, Maine, and Oulton College in Moncton, N.B., to deliver bachelor of science nursing programs.