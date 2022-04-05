Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parents

A new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance (EIA) program.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the province is putting $2.6 million to fund projects within the program.

Of that, $1.3 million is for a two-year extension of the Single Parent Employment Program at Opportunities for Employment.

Another $850,000 is being invested in Taking Charge, which will help provide programming for pre-employment readiness and personal development.

Taking Charge and Opportunities for Employment will be joining forces to help more than 200 single parents participate in the program and ensure child care is provided while they are taking the program.

"With over 25 years in providing pre-employment and personal development programs to single parents and women on EIA, we understand the healing journey that is needed for our participants in order for them to enter the labour market and become self-sufficient. We are grateful for continued support and recognition of our work assisting women from the Manitoba government," said Jacqueline Wall, the executive director of Taking Charge, in a news release.

Lastly, $500,000 is being earmarked for three programs that focus on employment in rural and northern Manitoba.

The programs include:

· FireSpirit Inc. for the Belong to Employment program—$142,600;

· YMCA Thompson which will provide pre-employment and mental health supports—$150,000; and

· Career Connection Inc. which helps provide skills for employment preparation—$214,500.

"Our goal with a transformation of the Employment and Income Assistance program is to ensure every client can be guided on a clear path towards greater independence and more fulfilling lives," said Squires.

She added the goal of these investments is to give as many people as possible an opportunity to improve their employment skills, adding the program is completely voluntary.

Squires also noted the government is extending its agreement with the Denturist Association of Manitoba until 2024.

EIA provides health services to clients including the cost of basic denturist services.