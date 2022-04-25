Manitoba government investing $5M to help newcomers settle in the province

The Manitoba government is investing $5.1 million in 15 different organizations to help newcomers coming to the province.

Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes announced the funding at a news conference on Monday, noting the province is making the investment through the Newcomer Community Integration Support Program.

“As refugees from Ukraine begin to arrive in Manitoba, this investment will help build a network of services and a community of care supports for all newcomers right across the province,” Reyes said at the news conference.

The Manitoba government will be providing $3 million of the funding to Manitoba Start to connect newcomers to settlement, orientation, language and employment services.

The other $2.1 million will go towards settlement projects at 14 other organizations, including Family Dynamics, Immigrant Centre Manitoba Inc., and Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services Inc.

The province expects these projects to help about 6,000 newcomers to settle into the community, improve their ability to participate in the labour market, and integrate in Manitoba.

Reyes added that the projects provide integration services for all newcomers, including skilled workers with temporary work permits and international students with study permits.

“The Manitoba government recognizes that immigration is a key priority for the province, particularly as we recover from the pandemic,” he said.

“We know that providing settlement services supports the meaningful integration of newcomers and creates stronger attachment to the community and increases the possibility of newcomer retention.”

Earlier in the year, the province put out a call for applications for organizations that support newcomers, drive labour market attachment, and help grow the economy.

The minister noted that Manitoba’s funding process ensures a range of organizations can apply for government support.