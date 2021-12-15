Manitoba government investing in over 250 nurse training seats in post-secondary schools

The Manitoba government is working on getting more people into nursing programs in the province.

Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko and Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon, announced Wednesday the province is investing $19.5 million to add 259 new nurse training seats in five post-secondary schools in Manitoba.

The schools would include:

15 new seats for combined bachelor of nursing and licensed practical nursing seats at Universite de Saint-Boniface;

55 licensed practical nursing seats at Assiniboine Community College in Portage la Prairie;

32 registered nursing and registered psychiatric nursing seats at Brandon University;

120 registered nursing seats at the University of Manitoba; and

37 seats at University College of the North.

Manitoba post-secondary institutions currently have over 800 nursing seats and the province said the 259 new seats are part of the government's commitment to adding 400 seats as part of a multi-year plan.

This is a developing story. More details to come.