Manitoba government investing in two Winnipeg trails

The Manitoba government is supporting Winnipeg’s trail system with a new investment on Saturday.

The province announced it is investing $600,000 to support two greenway trails. The investment is administered by Trails Manitoba on the government’s behalf and the Trails Grant of Winnipeg is supposed to “create social and economic benefits to trail users.”

“We want to encourage Manitobans to get active and enjoy the outdoors, and that is why our government is pleased to support these two important projects in Winnipeg,” said Jeff Wharton, the minister of Environment, Climate and Parks, in a news release.

The two trails are the North Winnipeg Parkway Active Transportation project, which plans on connecting The Forks and Chief Peguis Trail. Of the $600,000, $150,000 will be used for this trail.

The second project is the Northwest Hydro Corridor Construction Project – which will receive $450,000 – and the entire 2.4 kilometre path will receive safety improvements, including lighting, benches, and pedestrian and traffic signals. The entire pathway stretches from the hydro corridor west of McPhillips Street, between Leila and Church Avenues.

“Both these projects will help us make progress toward our climate-change goals, close critical connectivity gaps, and address the long-standing imbalance between north and south Winnipeg in active transportation infrastructure,” said Coun. Matt Allard in a news release.

The Trails Grant for Winnipeg is part of a $10 million investment by the provincial government that generates revenue to support recreational trails in Manitoba.