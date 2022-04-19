Manitoba government invests $2M in Toba Centre to further supports for child abuse survivors

The Manitoba government announced an investment in the Toba Centre for Children and Youth on Tuesday as part of a capital campaign for the facility.

The government is putting $2 million toward renovations at the centre's new location. The Toba Centre is looking to raise $15 million to help with renovations at the new location at 710 Assiniboine Park Dr. The money will also go toward creating a fund for future financial support.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the centre is essential in supporting victims and families in healing.

"As Manitoba's only child advocacy centre, with dedicated space to provide a child-focused model to assist law enforcement, child protection, mental health, medical and victim advocacy professionals, we are pleased to support its continued efforts to expand its services to those in need and build a brighter future for all Manitobans," Stefanson said in a news release.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he hopes people understand how important the Toba Centre is to Winnipeg and Manitoba and they will support the centre if they can.

"Every child deserves to be safe, protected and free from exploitation," said Bowman.

Christy Dzikowicz, the executive director of the centre, said this development is long overdue.

"There are about 4,000 child abuse investigations in our province each year. That is a shocking number to many, but we know there are actually far more incidents that go unreported. While there are a lot of different reasons for that fact, one of those reasons is how challenging our system response is today," said Dzikowicz.

She said the new location will make it so resources – from medical care to work with investigators - are available for families all under one roof.

"This building will represent the welcoming arms of our community. So when children, youth and their families are impacted by abuse, they can come here and we as a community can say, 'We've got you, we will walk with you, and we will stay until we restore what was taken from you.'"

Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said from a police perspective investigating abuse cases can be traumatizing for children and that is why working with the Toba Centre is so important.

"It really is a place where the crucial tasks we need to do as police, we can complete those as part of a thorough child abuse investigation and we can do it in a way that is less frightening for the child and maintains the focus on the needs of the child and their families," said MacLatchy.

She said while this centre benefits children and their families it can also help investigators learn from experts in the child abuse field, which will help improve policing services to victims and their families.

The centre was established in 2013 with the goal of supporting child abuse survivors with the focus being on forensic interviewing to help lessen the trauma on kids.