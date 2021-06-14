Manitoba government launches website to clear 'misconceptions' around Bill 64

The Manitoba government has created a website to clarify misconceptions about Bill 64, a controversial piece of education legislation.

Announced in a news conference on Monday afternoon, Manitoba's education minister said several groups are spreading misinformation about Bill 64.

"There are those out there, many, that are making their decisions based on false information. All we are asking today is for Manitobans to make themselves informed," said Education Minister Cliff Cullen.

Cullen said Bill 64 would not create interruptions to the classroom, allow for school closures without consultation and no layoffs would happen as a result of the bill passing.

The "Fact vs. Fiction" website features six pages of the most common misconceptions the government has heard about Bill 64.

During the news conference, Cullen named the Manitoba School Board Association as one of the organizations spreading false information, a claim disputed by Alan Campbell, the association's president.

"(It is) obviously disappointing," said Campbell. "We've spent a lot of time in the two years leading up to the release of the information on Bill 64, and then certainly the last two months since the actual content legislation became known, sharing facts."

Campbell claims if passed, Bill 64 would get rid of school boards and democratic accountability within education.

"Locally elected school boards ensure that provincial and local tax funding is directed in a way that meets the local need," Campbell said.

The Manitoba School Board Association's stance on the bill is that it should be scrapped altogether.

Also named as spreading false information was the Manitoba Teachers' Society.

"I think the information that we've been conveying is from the proposed legislation. It's from Bill 64," said James Bedford, president of the MTS. "Those are the words on the paper we look at and the concerns we've raised surround what's on paper in that proposed legislation."

Bedford said the government has not met with the MTS despite past promises.

"We had a commitment to meet and discuss if issues came up, and obviously Bill 64 is an issue that's come up," Bedford said. "We have yet to have a meeting and we are here and would like to discuss the differences."

In the news conference, Minister Cullen also accused the MTS of having ties to the Manitoba NDP.

"Absolute nonsense," said Bedford, "We remain a non-partisan organization. Our primary interest is doing what is best for children in classrooms."

The Manitoba NDP was also named by Cullen as spreading Bill 64 misinformation.

Wab Kinew, the official opposition leader, believes the current government is not accepting valid criticism.

"What I heard is the government is hearing the criticism of Bill 64, but they are refusing to listen," said Kinew.

Kinew said many experts have critiqued the bill, and many changes are needed, but the largest concern for him is the way it is being implemented.

"For me, the biggest concern that I have is what Bill 64 represents, is the PC government doing what they did to the healthcare system, but now applying that same approach to education."

Cullen said the current Progressive Conservative government is interested in conversation.

"Clearly, parents have been receiving misinformation, and this actually provides us an opportunity to see what that misinformation is and set the record straight," he said.

Cullen said the more parental engagement, the better, citing that the goal of Bill 64 is to create the best education system possible.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb