Manitoba government promising up to $1M to support bid for basketball championship

The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.

The Sea Bears joined the league this year and posted a record of 12 wins and eight losses in the regular season.

Hosting the championship would bring economic benefits to Winnipeg, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Thursday.

"We know that this championship, as I understand, will attract more than 1,300 visitors to Manitoba with more than 10,000 spectators," Stefanson said at centre court of Canada Life Centre.

The Progressive Conservative government also supported a bid last year to host the Canadian Football League championship with up to $5.5 million.

That bid was successful and Winnipeg was awarded the Grey Cup for November 2025.

The announcement on the basketball championship bid came on the last day before a blackout begins on most government news conferences in the lead-up to the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

This year's league championship weekend is being held in Vancouver later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.