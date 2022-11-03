Manitoba government set to pass several bills into law before legislature breaks
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is set to pass several bills into law -- covering items ranging from electricity to weeds -- before the legislature rises for the fall break tonight.
Among the bills slated for a final vote is one that will set debt-reduction limits for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro and cap annual rate increases.
The government says the bill will keep increases reasonable while helping the utility's financial stability.
However, the Opposition New Democrats say the move will lead to higher rate hikes than needed.
Another bill is to remove restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides in some areas, such as private lawns and municipal parks.
The legislature is scheduled to resume Nov. 15 with a throne speech that will outline the government's plans for the coming year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022
