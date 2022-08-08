Manitoba government supporting 51 heritage sites through grant funding
The Manitoba government is helping preserve dozens of heritage sites throughout the province.
The province announced on Monday that it has awarded more than $627,000 in grant funding to support 51 projects.
"This investment supports conservation of heritage buildings, which are powerful, tangible connections to our province's past with significant educational and cultural value that must be maintained," said Andrew Smith, the minister of sport, culture and heritage, in a news release.
The money comes from the Heritage Resources Conservation Grant, which goes towards projects that "demonstrate a commitment to the conservation and long-term sustainability" of heritage sites.
Owners of heritage sites, as well as municipal governments, professional associations and non-profits, can apply for grant funding to help with projects for the sites.
The government assesses applications based on their importance to heritage conservation, quality of work, ability to complete the project, the financial need, and community benefit.
The entire grant list can be found online.
