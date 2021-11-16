Manitoba government to invest $1.6M in Neo Financial to train employees

The Manitoba government is supporting the information and communications technology sector with an investment to create new jobs.

The province announced it is investing $1.6 million in Neo Financial Technologies to help train 332 new and existing employees within the company.

"Our government is pleased to continue to invest and support businesses like Neo that contribute to the growth of Manitoba's information, communication, and digital technology sector," said Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes.

The money will go toward supporting skill training and development for the employees. Of the 332 positions, 300 will be new and 32 are existing.

With the new employees set to join the Neo team, the company is also establishing a second headquarters in Winnipeg.

Reyes added the jobs will be part of Neo's research and development, software development, and commercialization teams.

Kris Read, the co-founder and CTO of Neo, said the company’s goal is trying to reinvent banking for Canadians and this involves recreating the technology that goes into banking.

"And to do that we need more talent. We need more talented and driven people to help us with our journey," said Read.

"This investment … is a huge part of that journey. It's so important allowing us to create 300 new jobs here in Winnipeg that will help us accelerate and accomplish our very ambitious goal."

He added it is important to help Canada's tech ecosystem, especially across the prairies.

Neo was founded in September 2019 and is a Canadian fintech company in the banking sector. The company says it is an easy way to spend, save, and be rewarded and it is building a better financial service for Canadians.