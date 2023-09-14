Manitoba government websites back up after outage
The Manitoba government’s websites are back up following an outage.
As of Friday morning, the province’s online sites and services could once again be accessed.
This news comes after the government posted on social media Thursday morning that all the online services and sites it operates were experiencing technical issues.
"There is an unplanned service interruption affecting all Manitoba public websites and web services," a government spokesperson said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The cause of the interruption is related to network and server infrastructure."
The spokesperson added that there is “no indication” the issue is related to a cyberattack, and there has not been any reported impact to in-person government services or internal application services.
We are experiencing technical issues on https://t.co/P4bG4KQF4m and all online websites and systems. Work is underway to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/zI2xdXW79K— Manitoba Government (@MBGov) September 14, 2023
