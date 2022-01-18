Manitoba grand chief says $85.5M settlement for flood damage is fair
The grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the latest court settlement for property owners affected by devastating flooding more than a decade ago is fair.
The Manitoba government diverted water from the Assiniboine River to reduce the risk of flooding in Winnipeg in 2011, but the water built up and caused damage on the shores of Lake Manitoba.
Last week, courts approved an $85.5 million settlement agreement for anyone who had businesses or owned personal property like cabins -- excluding First Nation reserves -- that was flooded.
The courts approved a separate $90-million payout three years ago for members of four First Nations that were flooded out.
Some communities were unable to ever return.
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas says the province must pay for what he called its negligence, and adds the effects of the flooding are still being felt.
Dumas is urging the province to hold talks with Indigenous communities to speed up construction of outlet channels to prevent future flooding.
-
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in CanadaOn Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
-
Truck driver killed near Lancaster, Ont.A 25-year-old man is dead after a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 near Cornwall.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.
-
Yorkton artist's Lego model generating new buzzWhen Kelly Litzenberger first built a Lego model of his shop, he had no idea it would become a buzzing attraction.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their carsA Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest 30-year-old man in connection with homicide investigationRCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that started in December 2021.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
-
'It’s a lot': Chief fire prevention officer issues safety plea as fire calls increaseThe Ontario Fire Marshall has been to town three times in the past ten days.