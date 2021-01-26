In the span of one week, Manitoba enforcement officers handed out 22 $1,296 fines to people breaking the rules regarding gathering outside or at private residences.

From Jan. 18 to 24, officers gave out 205 warnings and 46 tickets in relation to people not following public health orders.

These tickets include 29 $1,296 tickets to people for various offences, including violating the gathering size limits.

Another 16 $298 tickets were given to people who were not wearing a mask in indoor public places, and one $5,000 ticket was given to a business operating as Ashern Food, located on Main Street in Ashern, Man.

This comes to a total of $47,352 in fines.

The number of violations for not wearing masks in indoor public spaces nearly doubled from the previous week, where nine tickets were handed out.

The number of $1,296 tickets dropped significantly from the previous week, where 66 tickets were handed out.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the province eased public health restrictions for some residents, allowing them to designate two people to come into their homes and allowing up to five people, plus household members, to gather outside on private property.

The new restrictions also allowed for the opening of retail stores, hairdressers, and non-regulated health services.

These relaxed restrictions are only place for the Winnipeg, Interlake-Eastern, Southern Health and Prairie Mountain Health regions.

“Although the province has made moderate changes to public health orders, they remain in effect and must be followed to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the province said in a news release.

“Manitobans are reminded to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask.”

Since April, enforcement officers have given out 2,599 warnings and 843 tickets to those not following public health orders. The province notes that this comes to more than $1.2 million in fines for businesses and residents.