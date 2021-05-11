Manitoba hands out more than $70K in tickets for defying public health orders

In one week, Manitoba enforcement officials handed out more than $70,000 in fines for defying public health orders.

According to the province’s enforcement update for May 3 to 9, officials gave out 60 tickets during this time. This includes 50 $1,296 tickets for various offences, nine $298 tickets for people not wearing masks in indoor public places, and one $5,000 fine to a business.

This comes to a total of $72,482 in fines, nearly $20,000 more than officers handed out the week before.

The province notes that 47 of the $1,296 tickets handed out this week were in relation to gatherings, and three were for failure to self-isolate.

Since Manitoba began its enforcement efforts, it has handed out more than $1.9 million in tickets to residents for breaking public health restrictions. Officers have also issued 4,105 warnings.

RALLIES

Manitoba Justice officials are continuing to investigate all large gatherings and rallies they are made aware of.

The province notes that officials handed out 32 more tickets connected to rallies, which includes two tickets from a rally in Winkler on May 1; eight tickets from The Forks rally on May 1, and 22 tickets from the Law Courts rally on May 3.

The province said additional charges are expected.

STRENGTHENING ENFORCEMENT

The Manitoba government has taken recent steps to strengthen its enforcement efforts, which include: