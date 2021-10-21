Manitoba hands out nearly $18K in fines for defiance of public health orders
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba enforcement officials have handed out nearly $18,000 in fines to people and businesses who broke public health orders.
According to the province’s enforcement update released on Thursday, from Oct. 11 to 17 officials issued 41 warnings and 12 tickets, which include:
- Five tickets for $1,296 to people for various offences;
- Five tickets for $298 for people not wearing a mask in an indoor public place; and
- Two tickets for $5,000 to businesses.
This comes to a total of $17,970 in fines.
The province has not yet released details on which businesses were fined during this week.
