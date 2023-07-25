Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Tuesday that Pemmican Island on Lake Winnipegosis has officially been designated a provincial park in Manitoba.
“This island will be protected and will remain undeveloped, ensuring that Manitobans are able to enjoy natural sites and Indigenous Peoples have continued access to the area for hunting, trapping, fishing and other traditional pursuits,” Nesbitt said in a news release.
Pemmican Island is located in the north basin of Lake Winnipegosis, approximately 175 kilometres north of Dauphin.
Nesbitt said the designation will protect the island’s ecosystem which includes a number of bird species that are protected by provincial and federal legislation, such as the herring gull and the American white pelican. The island is being classified as a natural park for backcountry land use, meaning any activity that could significantly affect the habitat is banned.
Nesbitt said Pemmican Island is the 93rd provincial park in Manitoba, and was designated following a public consultation period.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.