Health officials announced five deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 760 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Friday afternoon from the Manitoba Legislature.

The deaths include a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region, a man in his 80s from the Southern Health Region, two men from the Winnipeg, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, and a woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg area connected to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre.

The province also added 191 new cases, pushing the total to 27,145 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10 per cent in Manitoba and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Northern Health Region once again had the largest number of new cases with 84, 71 cases came from Winnipeg, 14 from the Southern Health Region, 13 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region and nine from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There is 2,907 active cases and 23,478 people have recovered. Officials have previously stated that the active case count is actually lower but due to a backlog in the data, they appear higher.

There are 118 people in hospital who have COVID-19, 16 of those people are in intensive care. There are also 166 people in hospital who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care, including 19 people in intensive care.

On Thursday, 2,025 tests were completed pushing the total to 448,061 since February 2020.

Roussin said the COVID situation in Manitoba is continuing to trend in the right direction, but now is not the time to stray from the health restrictions

"We know it's been hard and it's been weeks. But we can do this, and we need to do this and we are doing this. If we let up now, all this hard work and sacrifice from the past several weeks will be for nothing," said Roussin.

Premier Brian Pallister issued a similar sentiment saying Manitoba is not out of the woods yet.

"We have to remain vigilant," said Pallister. "We have to follow those fundamentals."