Manitoba has new immunization card app

Manitoba has a new phone app for people to get and use their COVID-19 immunization cards.

On Monday, the province announced it is introducing the new app, which people can use to request and access their immunization card.

The app works similarly to the province's online form to request an immunization card. It requires a registered login to access the app. The registration process asks users for their information including their name, birthdate, and the nine- and six-digit number on their health card.

Once logged in, the app shows only the person’s first and last names and a QR code, which when scanned by the Manitoba Immunization Verifier app, will confirm if the person is fully vaccinated.

Those who are logged into the app can access their card when the phone is not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. However Wi-Fi or cellular data is required when first logging in and requesting the immunization card.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said despite eased restrictions it is still worth while to get the app.

"Once you've had those two doses, it is important I think to be able to prove that vaccination," he said, pointing to activities like travel that still have vaccine status-based restrictions in place.

"If you aren't vaccinated – get vaccinated. Once you are fully vaccinated, make sure you have proof of that vaccine that is available to show. I think that is really important for people to be aware of."

The app can be downloaded onto iOS or Android phones online.