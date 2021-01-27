For the second consecutive day, Manitoba's new COVID-19 case count has been below 100.

Health officials announced 95 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 28,996 since the start of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent in Manitoba and 6.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Health Region had 44 new cases, the Northern Health Region had 43, both the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Southern Health Region had three new cases each, and two new cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

Officials did note one previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

The province also added four new deaths linked to COVID-19, and now the death toll sits at 813.

Of the new deaths, two are from the Southern Health Region; a man and a woman in their 70s. The other two are from the Winnipeg area; a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

There are 3,456 active cases, but officials have previously noted that the number is lower due to a backlog in data. The province said 24,727 people have recovered.

In Manitoba hospitals, there are 127 people who have COVID-19; 24 of those people are in intensive care.

The province said 154 people are in hospital who no longer have COVID but still require care. Twelve of those patients are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 1,576 tests were completed bringing the total to 496,361 since February 2020.