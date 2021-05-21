Manitoba health minister on medical leave

Manitoba’s Health and Seniors Minister is on medical leave.

The provincial government confirmed to CTV News that Heather Stefanson is on leave as of Friday.

“Manitoba Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson is undergoing a necessary medical procedure today as recommended by her physician,” a spokesperson for the province said. “As a result, she will be absent from her legislative duties for the remainder of the spring sitting while she recovers.”

The spokesperson said Stefanson’s return will be based on the advice of her doctor.

Stefanson was named Health and Seniors Minister during a cabinet shuffle on January 5, replacing Cameron Friesen, who was named Justice Minister.

Deputy Premier Kelvin Goertzen will serve as the Acting Minister of Health and Seniors Care until Stefanson’s return, the spokesperson said.