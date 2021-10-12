Manitoba health official to give COVID-19 update
A health official with the Manitoba government will be giving an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Manitoba has not provided updated COVID-19 numbers since Friday, when the province announced 130 new cases. At the time, there were 927 active cases in Manitoba, as well as 61,385 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate was 3.4 per cent, and the death toll was at 1,217.
In terms of vaccination rates, 85.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.6 per cent had received both doses as of Friday.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
-
Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laidA man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
-
Arson caused fire at Fort Saskatchewan Historic Site: RCMPA fire at the Fort Saskatchewan History Site on Monday has been ruled arson.
-
Photos: Northern lights dazzle B.C. skies over Thanksgiving weekendResidents across B.C. were treated to a dazzling show of the northern lights to cap off the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Toronto's homeless community demands better winter plan from cityMembers of Toronto's homeless community and their advocates say they want a better winter plan from the city.
-
Increasing need for family doctors in Nova Scotia, as waiting list grows to 78,000The Progressive Conservative government's predictions of increasing shortages of family doctors in Nova Scotia are being confirmed by recently released figures.
-
Lethbridge officer raises more than $8K for mental health by doing 24 hours of pull-upsConst. Terry Fieguth started his challenge on Saturday in an effort to raise money and awareness for mental health services.
-
Suspect sought in Penetanguishene home robberyProvincial police are on the hunt for a suspect after a robbery was reported in Penetanguishene.
-
Suspected arson in Kirkland LakeOntario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake are investigating a suspicious fire at a local mechanic's shop on Government Road West that caught ablaze at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
-